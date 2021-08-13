Star Wars Fans Want Sabine Wren Voice Actress To Reprise Her Role In Live-Action
We’ve heard barely a peep out of Star Wars series Ahsoka since it was first announced to be in development late last year, following on from Rosario Dawson’s debut as the cult favorite in The Mandalorian. Part fan service and part backdoor pilot, Snips made it clear she’ll be on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn next time we see her.
Mads Mikkelsen has repeatedly been touted to reprise his voice role as the big blue bad in live-action, and the most recent rumor claimed he was set for the gig alongside Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud as Ezra Bridger, with Dawson leaning into the speculation on social media.
Another batch of reports have widely touted that the casting search for Sabine Wren is now underway, with the shortlist already said to have been whittled down to a straight shootout between To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Landa Condor and The 100‘s Tati Gabrielle.
However, as you can see from the reactions below, some fans are still crossing their fingers in the hopes that Tiya Sircar will be invited back to bring Sabine into the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, similar to how Katee Sackhoff stayed on when Bo-Katan made the jump to The Mandalorian.
-
-
Some fans were furious when Ashley Eckstein was jettisoned in favor of Dawson when Ahsoka was confirmed to be teaming up with Mando and Baby Yoda, but once she’d debuted a lot of that ire subsided. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni largely haven’t put a foot wrong when it comes to casting major roles for their Star Wars projects so far, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Sircar will be afforded the opportunity to stick around.
Source: Epicstream