Star Wars Fans Want Sabine Wren Voice Actress To Reprise Her Role In Live-Action

We’ve heard barely a peep out of Star Wars series Ahsoka since it was first announced to be in development late last year, following on from Rosario Dawson’s debut as the cult favorite in The Mandalorian. Part fan service and part backdoor pilot, Snips made it clear she’ll be on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn next time we see her.

Mads Mikkelsen has repeatedly been touted to reprise his voice role as the big blue bad in live-action, and the most recent rumor claimed he was set for the gig alongside Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud as Ezra Bridger, with Dawson leaning into the speculation on social media.

Another batch of reports have widely touted that the casting search for Sabine Wren is now underway, with the shortlist already said to have been whittled down to a straight shootout between To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Landa Condor and The 100‘s Tati Gabrielle.

However, as you can see from the reactions below, some fans are still crossing their fingers in the hopes that Tiya Sircar will be invited back to bring Sabine into the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, similar to how Katee Sackhoff stayed on when Bo-Katan made the jump to The Mandalorian.

I mean if Katee Sachkoff can also be a great pick for the live action version of Bo-Katan, there's no reason to try and get Tiya Sircar to do it. She'd work wonders. https://t.co/LMB0meDDbt — Kyle Snape (@kylemsnape) August 11, 2021

The fact that Tiya Sircar is not the first and ONLY choice to play live-action Sabine Wren is truly bizarre to me. pic.twitter.com/j5pgKX2wHz — Leith Skilling #BlackLivesMatter (@LeithSkilling) August 11, 2021

It's going to take some really, really good Sabine casting for a) me to be even moderately excited about the Ahsoka show or b) not, however understandable it might be, be overwhelmingly frustrated that there's a perfectly good choice in Tiya Sircar just right there — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) August 11, 2021

Just get Tiya Sircar again, she already played her in Rebels https://t.co/RgPmfw6baZ — ♠️MorphineMocha♦️ (@Mocha2Morphine) August 11, 2021

I'm not usually a person who insists the cartoon voice actor play the character in live action but there's not really a good reason why Tiya Sircar couldn't play live action Sabine. https://t.co/NnrAzd8Nyd — Start Justin Fields (@startkyIeorton) August 11, 2021

Ahsoka Tano Gets Her Own Incredible Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I would personally really love for Tiya Sircar to portray Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, especially since I really feel for Ashley who didn't get to bring Ahsoka to live action. However, I trust Jon and Dave to make the right choice and I think someone else could be great as well. — Ryan (@ryanskywalk) August 11, 2021

Where's the petition to cast Tiya Sircar? https://t.co/4lEbq7Uwnh — Mike Chen – WE COULD BE HEROES is out now! (@mikechenwriter) August 11, 2021

Tiya Sircar's gotta play live-action Sabine, SHE'S GOTTA. — aaaah!!!karshan (@thewitchman) August 11, 2021

Alrighty, Star Wars homies. I guess we’re gonna have to get Tiya Sircar trending cuz she’s the only one who should be playing Sabine Wren in live action.



This is the way, etc. pic.twitter.com/lnIEp9KOrx — Bryan Miller (@bmiller808) August 11, 2021

if we MUST get the rebels sequel in the form of a live action ahsoka show the literal least they could do is cast tiya sircar as sabine — em❕ (@wlwrwby) August 11, 2021

If Tiya Sircar isn’t cast as Sabine Wren then what’s the point. pic.twitter.com/BbOjfmkAQp — Aaron Skyguy 💛❤️💙 (@Aaron_Skyguy) August 11, 2021

Some fans were furious when Ashley Eckstein was jettisoned in favor of Dawson when Ahsoka was confirmed to be teaming up with Mando and Baby Yoda, but once she’d debuted a lot of that ire subsided. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni largely haven’t put a foot wrong when it comes to casting major roles for their Star Wars projects so far, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Sircar will be afforded the opportunity to stick around.