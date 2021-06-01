Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Mark Hamill Back For New Star Wars Holiday Special

Mark Hamill made it clear that his time playing Luke Skywalker was over after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and at the time he probably meant it. Of course, he was convinced to return by the dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to make a surprise cameo during the third act of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, even if it was a digitally de-aged version of the character.

Since then, there’s been no shortage of rumors that the actor could travel back to that galaxy far, far away yet again despite the obvious limitations of being dead in the main timeline, or hand the mantle over to Sebastian Stan so that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Bucky Barnes can play Luke in a series of future Star Wars projects.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, but insider Daniel Richtman now reports that Lucasfilm want the 69 year-old for a new Holiday Special. Favreau admitted a while back that he’d love to take another shot at the televised variety show that George Lucas views as the nadir of his beloved sci-fi franchise, while Hamill hasn’t been above making fun of it repeatedly over the years.

A new Star Wars Holiday Special isn’t officially in the works for Disney Plus, though, at least not yet anyway, but a Guardians of the Galaxy one definitely is. Not only that, but Hamill and James Gunn’s recent social media interactions had the internet buzzing that the former may end up dropping by given that the two are known to be friends and Hamill has regularly found himself linked to a role in the filmmaker’s upcoming Vol. 3. Not to mention that doubling down on festive one-offs would certainly suit the star’s self-effacing reputation.