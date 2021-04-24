Mark Hamill Teases Role In Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

When it comes to actors using social media, Mark Hamill has always been regarded as one of the best. Luckily, he’s also one of the most beloved and wholesome, so the cancel culture subset have yet to put him in their sights, even if he does often use his platform to voice his opinions on serious matters.

Most of the time, though, he tends to be either vague and mysterious or simply hilarious, depending on how he’s feeling. The actor’s latest tweet falls firmly into the former camp, after he may have teased his involvement in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney Plus’ festive extravaganza that’s set to be filmed during production on Vol. 3 and premiere next year.

James Gunn recently revealed the front page of the script online, as well as confirming that the Holiday Special is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder but prior to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Hamill was quick to respond, and as he’s known to do, he also referenced his career-defining role for good measure, as you can see blow.

These things ALWAYS go well. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2021

While it might be an innocuous exchange, Gunn and Hamill are known to be friends and live around the corner from each other in Malibu, and we’ve heard murmurings in the past that the Star Wars icon could be set for a future appearance alongside the MCU’s intergalactic misfits. So far, the two Guardians movies have been ripe with pop culture references and cameos by some cult heroes from the 1970s and 80s including Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell and David Hasselhoff, so Mark Hamill turning up in the Holiday Special definitely fits that bill given his standing as Luke Skywalker and willingness to send himself up, not least of all when it comes to the infamous Star Wars version.