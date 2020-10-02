Netflix Reveals Its Most Popular TV Shows For September

Most of the chatter about Netflix’s success has been focused on Enola Holmes recently, as the mystery caper breaks records around the world, and is surely set to become one of the streaming service’s most popular original movies ever. But let’s not forget that there’s no shortage of bingeable TV shows also available at the push of a button.

Now that we’ve entered October, the numbers have been crunched for last month, and they reveal that Lucifer was the most popular series on Netflix in September. That’s especially impressive when you consider that the first half of season 5 dropped six weeks ago, so there must be a whole lot of new fans checking it out from the start for it to retain the number one position.

The runner-up, meanwhile, was Cobra Kai, which has surprised a lot of people with how popular the small screen sequel to The Karate Kid has proven to be, and Netflix look to have pulled off a real coup by acquiring the exclusive distribution rights starting with next January’s third season. The following two spots are then taken by relatively new additions Away and Ratched, while some old favorites also appear on the Top 10, as you can see below.

Lucifer

Cobra Kai

Away

Ratched

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

The Umbrella Academy

Her Mother’s Killer

Friends

Dark Desire

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Lucifer Season 5 Photos Tease Upcoming Noir Episode 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s a strong international flavor to September’s most popular shows with Korean romance It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Colombian drama Her Mother’s Killer and Mexican thriller Dark Desire all featuring, but now that spooky season is upon us, it would be foolish to bet against The Haunting of Bly Manor dethroning Lucifer to claim the top spot for October once it debuts on Netflix next week, with the return of the horror anthology set to be one of the biggest releases of the year.