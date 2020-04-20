Maggie Reportedly Returning To The Walking Dead Full-Time In Season 11

If you’ve been watching AMC’s The Walking Dead since its inception back in 2010, you’ll no doubt be aware that the show’s cast has changed dramatically over the past decade. Thanks to a handful of character deaths, there are only two main players by our count (Daryl and Carol, rhyme not intended) who’ve appeared in a major capacity for each of its 10 seasons.

Other key members – like Glenn and Carl – have bit the dust, and while Rick Grimes will return in those Walking Dead movies, his stint on the show came to an end in the ninth season (though we’ve heard that he could return for a cameo in the series finale). That being said, it looks like one character who previously exited might be making a bit of a comeback.

As you surely know by now, Lauren Cohan will be reprising her role as Maggie in the upcoming season finale, but she’ll also be coming back full-time for the eleventh season. At least, that’s not according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood, Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 4 remake and Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, all of which tuned out to be correct.

Of course, it’s not entirely surprising that Lauren Cohan would return to the show full-time. After all, she originally left The Walking Dead for a lead role on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier, an action-comedy-drama that focused on a handful of government (namely, FBI and CIA) agents. Thanks to middling reviews and ratings, however, it was quickly canceled, leaving Cohan wide open to come back to AMC and The Walking Dead.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Maggie return to the small screen – the season 10 finale is still delayed indefinitely – but fans can at least take comfort in the fact that they’ll be getting a lot more of her next year and that her appearance in the aforementioned finale will only be a small taste of what’s to come.