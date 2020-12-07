New Mandalorian Fan Art Imagines Luke Skywalker Coming To Grogu’s Aid

Mando and Baby Yoda have been looking for a Jedi in the ongoing second season of The Mandalorian to no avail, though that may soon change thanks to what happened in the latest episode.

Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut in Jon Favreau’s show was everything we’d hoped it would be and more. But while the former Jedi Padawan is more than capable of teaching Grogu in the ways of the Force, there’s a reason she left that life all those years ago. As it turns out, Snips is not the Jedi that the series has been building towards for some time now. In fact, a lot of people think that the one to answer The Child’s call will be none other than Luke Skywalker.

Chronologically speaking, the character is currently traversing the galaxy looking for ancient Force artifacts. So, a comeback isn’t entirely out of the question. After all, it’ll be a while before he decides to train a new generation of Jedi. Whether one will turn up in the last two episodes or the next season remains to be seen, of course, but an Instagram artist has now depicted what Luke’s appearance could look like, which you can check out below. There’s also a piece of work that features another fan favorite candidate, though one who’s even more unlikely, in the form of Mace Windu.

In this imagined version, Baby Yoda seems to be running from the Empire towards Luke. What other reason could the hero possibly have for igniting his green lightsaber if not to engage Stormtroopers or some nearby threat to The Child’s safety? Where they are, meanwhile, is hard to tell, but it appears to be Tython, which makes sense, as the Jedi in question would seek out the source of the message that Grogu left were he to appear.

If Luke does end up in the penultimate and/or final episode of The Mandalorian season 2, there’s a chance that the event will quite literally break the Star Wars fandom, if not the internet itself. So, as you can imagine, we’re positively excited to see how Jon Favreau and his team bow out in the next two weeks.