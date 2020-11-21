Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Baby Yoda’s Antics In The Latest Episode

Baby Yoda being accused of genocide feels like it happened a lifetime ago, and fans of The Mandalorian were quick to forgive the little guy after his decision to snack on the Frog Lady’s unfertilized eggs generated the sort of unexpected backlash that only 2020 could deliver. All The Child had to do was revert to his adorable ways and his sins were swiftly atoned for, and now everyone is firmly back on his side.

This week’s episode “The Siege” offered up a number of surprising developments that both advanced the plot of season 2 and tied The Mandalorian even closer to the wider Star Wars mythology, even if a lot of people got a shiver down their spines when the dreaded midi-chlorians were teased. Despite the narrative heavy lifting, worldbuilding and huge amount of action in the latest installment, though, The Mandalorian was still big on Baby Yoda.

He only featured in a handful of scenes, but managed to attend his first day at school, use his powers to acquire himself a snack, puke during a bumpy ride on the Razor Crest and definitively prove that he won’t be an electrician when he grows up. It seems fans couldn’t get enough of The Child’s antics, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian din using his cape to wipe off the child's puke from his robe 😭 pic.twitter.com/wMCnKkrutK — april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 20, 2020

Papa Din wiping the puke off Baby Yoda’s mouth with HIS CAPE has me ascending to another dimension 😭 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/1cBrOGXzHZ — Sheby Amany (@xSHEBYx) November 20, 2020

cw mando mandalorian spoilers #TheMandalorian

–

din’s “oh boy” theyre so🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/pohhkHltCh — b • moff gideon supremacy (@mauldaIorian) November 20, 2020

Can they buy Baby Yoda new clothes now ? He’s been wearing the same thing for a long time ? Now it has puke stains !! #TheMandalorian https://t.co/RIvH3yyAIk — Mysterious Stranger (@fluffybook) November 20, 2020

CW / / MANDO SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

PLS THE WAY MANDO USED HIS CAPE TO WIPE THE BABY PUKE OFF OF BABY YODA MY HEART — harley ❖ mando s2 spoilers! (@SITHARKHAM) November 20, 2020

Baby asked politely if lil dude would share his cookies. 🤷 Sorry. Not sorry. 😘 pic.twitter.com/F4wHbHOKVO — Mando’s Baby (@MandosBabyYoda) November 20, 2020

Baby yoda eating macarons in class 🥺 ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME!?! 😭♥️😭♥️ #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/zPGlDLZ58U — satan (@mega_intense) November 20, 2020

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian look at baby yoda being confused as heck on what to do lmaoo pic.twitter.com/1vY5F3xGYd — april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 20, 2020

Having faced stiff competition from the Frog Lady as season 2’s most beloved figure, Baby Yoda has once again raced into a commanding lead after stealing every scene of “The Siege” that he appeared in. And with next week’s episode tantalizingly being called “The Jedi,” we should be getting a great deal more information on his backstory when longtime Yoda associate Ahsoka Tano makes her hotly-anticipated live-action debut.