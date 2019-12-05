The Mandalorian Will Introduce A Few More Yodas

Baby Yoda has officially taken over the pop culture stratosphere. Whether he’s fighting Thanos or chilling with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the adorable fuzzy green alien is undoubtedly the hottest commodity in Hollywood right now. Emmy-winning actress Laura Dern even claims that she saw the young Jedi Master at an NBA game recently. While we can’t really confirm or deny that, we can tell you that The Mandalorian is planning to introduce even more Yodas in the near future.

That’s right, folks. Get ready to fall head over heels for even more iterations of the beloved character. According to our sources – the same ones who told us about Rey and Palpatine’s special connection in Rise, and that Leia will be Rey’s new trainer in the film, both of which have since been confirmed – the new Yodas will be different ages and we’ll get a chance to see their home planets while we learn a bit about each of them. We aren’t completely sure whether the introduction of these creatures will come this season or next, as our sources couldn’t confirm that, but they have told us that more Yodas are on the way.

The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda Plush Will Seemingly Be Available To Order Today 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Disney is clearly doing their best to capitalize on the Baby Yoda craze here. An adorable 11-inch Mattel plush of the character was revealed earlier this week just in time for the holidays, along with an equally epic Funko Pop of the diminutive extraterrestrial. Now, the company sounds like they’re going all in on any kind of Yoda in hopes to save their declining merchandise sales and endear a whole new generation of fans to the franchise.

Along with these new versions of the Jedi Master coming to The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda himself is slated to appear a lot more in the franchise going forward as well, as he’s said to have a role in some of the upcoming Star Wars movies arriving after Rise. And while that’s all well and good, Disney had better hope that the public doesn’t get sick of this little guy soon or else they’ll have to completely change a lot of their plans.