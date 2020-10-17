New Mandalorian Season 2 Promo Reveals An Unexpected Character Returns

In just two weeks, the second season of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ and continue to chronicle the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his enigmatic sidekick Baby Yoda. But we can expect a lot of other characters from season 1 to make a comeback as well.

Among them, perhaps the most noteworthy are Cara Dune and Greef Karga, a former shock trooper in the Rebel Alliance and the former leader of the bounty hunter’s guild, respectively. The two have all but joined Mando’s crew in his quest to find the Child’s home planet. Though in fact, it appears that the fate of a number of people in the galaxy far, far away ties to the Child’s destiny and, as of now, unclear origins.

With all of these returning characters and some rumored newcomers, it’s safe to say that the show’s next run will be even more plot-heavy. But perhaps the most unexpected inclusion is a character who barely made it past the opening of the pilot episode. If you recall, the first few minutes of the story wasted no time in introducing the character of Din Djarin. Or more precisely, what he does for a living in the post-Imperial galaxy.

Mando incarcerates a Mythol criminal and claims his bounty, but not before putting him in carbonite. Now, a new teaser video confirms that the blue alien will be back and alongside Greef and Cara, no less.

If the gang has decided to unfreeze him, though, they must have a very good reason. I mean, he’s not the most trustworthy of individuals you could bump into in Star Wars. Then again, desperate times call for desperate measures, especially if you’re a rogue fugitive on the run from the sinister Empire. Or what remains of it, at least.

The second season of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th on the Mouse House’s streaming service. But before that, we’re sure to get a few more glimpses of what awaits Djarin and Baby Yoda in the next chapter when the final trailer drops on Monday.