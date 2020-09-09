The Mandalorian Star Reveals The Timeline For Season 2

With just over seven weeks to go until the premiere, it was about time Disney and Lucasfilm started ramping up the promotional campaign for the second season of The Mandalorian. After debuting the first logo and release date last week, which some fans think was a deliberate ploy to deflect the attention away from John Boyega’s scathing criticism of Star Wars, more and more information has been trickling onto the internet over the last several days.

As well as the first official images from Mando and Baby Yoda’s return, creator and executive producer Jon Favreau teased that the story is going to be much larger in scope and scale the second time around, while Giancarlo Esposito hinted at a major showdown between Moff Gideon and the title hero, one that might even see him come face to face with the show’s breakout character.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s still no sign of any footage yet after reports had been swirling that there could be some behind the scenes discontent when the rumored release date for the first trailer came and went with no explanation, but based on the recent reveals, it surely can’t be too far away.

With so many new additions to the cast, though, many of whom have a definitive place in the Star Wars timeline, fans have been wondering where exactly the story of The Mandalorian will be picking up, and in a recent interview, leading man Pedro Pascal confirmed that we won’t be seeing a major time jump, saying:

“We start very directly after the first season and he’s going into very dangerous territory.”

Based on how the first season ended, Mando and Baby Yoda are set to spend another eight episodes on the run, this time being hunted by even more dangerous foes. But at least they’ll be getting some much-needed backup when fan favorite animated character Ahsoka Tano makes her long-awaited live-action debut.