The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Reportedly Disappointed With Gina Carano

Fans can never really know what goes on behind the scenes of shows like The Mandalorian and in the minds of stars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, but we can make some pretty good guesses based on their public statements. Indeed, it’s clear that the two are diametrically opposed politically, though respect one another as professionals and friends.

This was proved in an (almost) touching story when Carano was catching heat for transphobia after criticizing social media users’ use of pronouns. She later revealed in a tweet that Pascal (whose sister Lux is trans) had a chat with her to explain why it’s such a hot button issue for the LGBTQ+ community. For a hot second, Carano appeared to take this on board, though as she then mockingly put “beep/bop/boop” in her profile, it seems the advice didn’t stick.

Now, leaker Daniel Richtman, who has a track record of stories about the private thoughts of all kinds of stars, is claiming that Pascal is “disappointed” with Carano as he’d hoped he could help her keep her job. I’d imagine he’s also somewhat sad that despite them being friends, he was unable to stop her from detonating a land mine under her career.

“Pedro’s disappointed with Gina [because] she was nice to him in person and he tried to make her change the way she’s talking online, but didn’t work,” says Richtman.

It’s not known whether the pair are still in touch, but after this they’re on very different trajectories. The Mandalorian is now the core of a universe of Disney+ spinoffs and is the flagship show of the entire Star Wars brand. This will mean Pascal is in high demand, with the third season apparently set to show Din Djarin entangled in Mandalorian politics with Bo-Katan.

Meanwhile, Carano is said to be blacklisted in Hollywood and has been relegated to making movies with Ben Shapiro designed to fight against “leftist causes,” presumably pushing back on issues like access to healthcare, racial equality and an increased minimum wage.

Perhaps one day the pair will appear on screen together again, but their time journeying through the galaxy on The Mandalorian will fast become a distant memory.