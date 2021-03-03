The Mandalorian Star Shares His Love For Fans After #WeLovePedroPascal Trends

This Tuesday, Star Wars fans got #WeLovePedroPascal trending on Twitter, with tweeters sharing their support for the actor for no reason other than that they think he’s awesome. Of course, Pascal has become one of the biggest stars around of late, following his turn as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and recent appearances in the likes of We Can Be Heroes and Wonder Woman 1984. Plus, he’s known for being a big social justice advocate, including being an outspoken ally of the trans community (Pascal has a trans sister, Lux).

Once the #WeLovePedroPascal hashtag had been trending on the social media platform for a few hours, the actor responded to the touching trend. “Um…” he began, followed by an emotional emoji. “#ILoveYouMore. Goodnight.” It was a short message, but it’s clear that the outpouring of love meant the world to him. Fans appreciated the response, too, as the tweet has clocked up nearly 60K likes at the time of writing.

It’s nice to see some wholesome vibes surrounding someone from The Mandalorian on Twitter for once following the Gina Carano controversy. The Cara Dune actress was let go by Lucasfilm last month after her right wing tweets became too inflammatory for them to handle. Proving what a good guy he is, though, Carano has defended Pascal from any criticism her supporters have been trying to pin on him, saying that she “adores” her former co-star despite their very different political views.

Pascal is due to suit up in Djarin’s beskar armor again for The Mandalorian season 3, which begins shooting this April. The late production start means that it won’t be on Disney Plus this fall as usual and instead is due out in early 2022. In its place, the Temuera Morrison-fronted spinoff The Book of Boba Fett hits streaming this December. Don’t forget, though, Pascal is also starring as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation.