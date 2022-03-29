With most fans wondering about how MAPPA is planning to adapt the remaining chapters in Hajime Isayama’s manga, the anime studio has doubled down on the claim that Attack on Titan: The Final Season — Part 2 will only contain 12 episodes.

Indeed, amid heavy speculation that Attack on Titan will bow out with a feature-length surprise episode, the official Twitter account for Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan in Japanese) has revealed that the Blu-ray boxset for The Final Season — Part 2 is coming out on March 3 and will only contain the previously announced 12 episodes, the last of which will premiere next week.

A few weeks ago, MAPPA told its viewers that the last Attack on Titan episode would be delayed due to “special programming,” leading many folks to speculate that the studio was going to announce a surprise feature-length finale or even a part three to the fourth and final season during Anime Japan 2022.

Unfortunately, that didn’t end up being the case during the expo, with MAPPA retaining their silence and bemusing a lot of fans, who are now wondering how the narrative is going to wrap everything up in just one episode despite the fact that there are more than eight chapters remaining in the source manga series.

Frankly, the only thing that makes sense would be for the series finale, “The Dawn of Humanity,” to run for more than two hours. Unless MAPPA is truly planning a third part to be released sometime in the near future, in which case a lot of fans will be disappointed because the story is basically at the precipice of its conclusive climax, with practically nothing else to excite or hype fans besides the inevitable final confrontation between Eren Yeager and the Alliance.

One way or another, I guess we’ll get to the bottom of this enigma when the show returns for one last outing on April 4.