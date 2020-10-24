Marc Guggenheim Reveals That He’s Leaving The Arrowverse For Green Lantern

Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim has just revealed that he’s stepping away from the multiverse of superheroes on The CW to focus on HBO Max’s Green Lantern series.

As one of the greatest interconnected narratives on television, there have been quite a few people who can take credit for all the things that the Arrowverse has achieved, but none more so than Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti. While the former didn’t work as showrunner on either Arrow or Legends of Tomorrow in the last few seasons, he was deeply involved with the annual crossover events, culminating in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which was arguably one of the most ambitious undertakings in the history of the industry.

Now that the story of Green Arrow has come to a close, though, and the Girl of Steel is following suit next year, the future of the Arrowverse is uncertain. Some even speculate that The Flash‘s seventh run might very well end up being its penultimate season. It remains to be seen if that’ll indeed be the case, but the EP has just revealed that he’s stepping away from the franchise, at least for the time being.

“With the end of Arrow and finishing off Crisis on Infinite Earths, I basically decided that a chapter’s been closed here and it seemed like I’ve said all I’m going to say, at least for now, with these characters in this medium,” Guggenheim explained. “I’ve decided to sort of move on from the Arrowverse. By now, everyone knows that I’m involved with the Green Lantern launch for HBO Max, so I’m not going too far away, but I am stepping aside from the Arrowverse for the time being.”

During the same interview, Guggenheim was asked if he’d be open to writing for the Arrowverse heroes in the context of a feature film. “I think so. I do love these characters, and I do miss working in this world,” he replied.

Though the producer leaving The CW after so many years must be devastating news for fans, at least we know that his work on adapting DC Comics is not yet over, even if it’s for a neighboring network. And so far, at least, the Green Lantern series is shaping up to be something pretty exciting.