Marilyn Manson Facing Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Former Assistant

In February, musician and actor Marilyn Manson was hit by disturbing allegations levelled by his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. In an Instagram post, Wood said that Manson was abusive and that he’d “brainwashed and manipulated” her, concluding by saying that she’s “done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Several of Manson’s prior partners backed her up, revealing that they experienced PTSD as a result of their relationship with him, too. A further suit from Games of Thrones’ Esmé Bianco alleging sexual battery was filed in April, making similar allegations. Consequences were swift as well, as he was dropped by his record label Lorna Vista Recordings and his TV appearances were pulled.

Now, Deadline is reporting that his former assistant Ashley Walters has also filed a suit claiming that Manson subjected her to sexual harassment, abuse and battery. According to the legal documents, the star regularly engaged in threatening behavior towards her, featuring “drug-induced fits of rage.” Walters also claims she witnessed the abuse of Wood and Bianco, and that Manson “throw a prop skull so hard at Wood that it left a large raised welt in her stomach.”

The lawsuit goes on to say:

“She was required to stand for 12 hours straight on a chair while taking pictures of him [and he] fed her cocaine to force her to stay awake.”

Walters also details situations where Manson encouraged his friends to grope her and many instances of degrading and misogynistic behavior, including physical and verbal threats. The musician terminated Walters’ employment in October 2011, though she says she only realized recently that “what she suffered during employment was not only traumatic but unlawful.”

Marilyn Manson‘s lawyers have not responded, though they have previously claimed that the all these allegations are “provably false.” The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating, and we’re sure to hear more about it if it ends up going to trial or if criminal charges are filed. Watch this space.