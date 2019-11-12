Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Pick To Play She-Hulk

With people hungry for news about Disney Plus’ upcoming She-Hulk series, everyone is speculating about who will get to play the titular heroine. Which actress has the gall to take on the role of the mighty green beastette? That’s what we all want to know. We’ve already talked about how Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s very own Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz for the eight of you out there that don’t know) has thrown her hat into the ring. And now, it appears that Mark Ruffalo has voiced his own idea about who would be his dream She-Hulk.

If anyone can shine some light on this, then surely Bruce Banner can, right? According to Entertainment Tonight, Ruffalo is certain that Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie and Men in Black: International) would fit the character perfectly. He’s already worked with her on Thor: Ragnarok and he is the Hulk, so who are we to question his judgement? No one, that’s who.

“I mean, Tessa Thompson’s already Valkyrie but she’d be a great She-Hulk,” said the actor.

All eyes and ears are currently on every social media channel and entertainment sites for more news on She-Hulk, but we definitely like Ruffalo’s idea of Thompson fitting the bill. She’s multi-talented, going from kicking ass in Endgame to voicing Lady in the new Lady and the Tramp. From munching spaghetti and meatballs, to tearing up bad guys…that’s quite a range.

As of now, there’s no official word about who’ll be filling She-Hulk‘s boots, but we’re certain that an announcement will be made soon. Despite Ruffalo’s wishes though, it’s unlikely that Thompson will snag the role given she’s still set to portray Valkyrie in future MCU projects. But fear not, as there are certainly many other great candidates out there. How about Rosario Dawson, for instance?