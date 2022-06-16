Marvel fans already know who they want to play Wonder Man

The news of Marvel’s Wonder Man series is still red-hot, and yet MCU fans already know who they want to play the franchise’s latest superhero. It’s been reliably reported that the House of Ideas is developing a self-titled series for the aforementioned Simon Williams, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Destin Daniel Cretton attached to produce and Andrew Guest (Community) as head writer.

At this very early stage, there’s obviously no word on who Marvel might be considering, if anyone yet, to play the lead role. But that’s OK because fans have already decided for them. According to the internet, the gig has to go to Nathan Fillion. You see, The Suicide Squad star was supposed to appear as Williams in an easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but he ultimately didn’t make it in. Still, with news of a Wonder Man show on the way, folks are wondering if Fillion might be about to get a second chance.

Will be curious if Nathan Fillion still plays Wonder Man or if they recast. https://t.co/9NT3SN5x0Q — Dallin Agatone (@DallinAgatone) June 16, 2022

He has low-key played him already.

I wonder is Nathan Fillion will play Wonder Man in the show since he already, low key, played him already — EL-7VEN (@EL_7VEN) June 16, 2022

I wonder if he’s our Wonder Man.

*happy gasp* No way! You're kidding me! Wonder Man in the MCU. I wonder if Nathan Fillion will come in then! https://t.co/bfanxRGrs6 — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) June 16, 2022

Others aren’t so much wondering about it as pleading with Marvel to make it happen.

Wonder Man Disney+ series in the works huh? Can we finally get Nathan Fillion for that role? — Jason: Human Retweet Machine (@JasonLopezII) June 16, 2022

Time to form that prayer circle.

Come on, Marvel, you know it makes sense.

Come onnnnn Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man — 3DPat (@ThreeDPat) June 16, 2022

There’s no one else for the job, surely?

Nathan Fillion is Wonder Man, right? https://t.co/v6JpvEGG12 — Wynne Richport 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈♑️ (@WynneRichport) June 16, 2022

What if Kevin Feige’s calling Fillion right now?

It’s worth pointing out that Fillion’s credentials go even further than his deleted Guardians cameo. He even voiced Wonder Man on M.O.D.O.K.!

@wondermannews I think Nathan Fillion should play Wonder Man. He voiced him in Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K., but also looks like the character. — OrangeCyclone (@DanielS03083005) June 16, 2022

If Fillion is out of the running for whatever reason, though, it should definitely go to a Nathan Fillion-type.

James Gunn was definitely on the right track trying to have Nathan Fillion cameo as Simon in one of the Guardians movies. You need an actor like that, who can be convincing as a genuine square-jawed hero type but also funny as hell as the knucklehead Wonder Man actually is. https://t.co/hwZbPc6L60 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) June 16, 2022

With Guest involved, Wonder Man will most likely be a comedy, much like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so a comic actor like Fillion would be the perfect fit. His commitments to ABC’s The Rookie may cause problems, but the cop drama is another Disney production so that could potentially mean something could be arranged.