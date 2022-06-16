Marvel fans already know who they want to play Wonder Man
The news of Marvel’s Wonder Man series is still red-hot, and yet MCU fans already know who they want to play the franchise’s latest superhero. It’s been reliably reported that the House of Ideas is developing a self-titled series for the aforementioned Simon Williams, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Destin Daniel Cretton attached to produce and Andrew Guest (Community) as head writer.
At this very early stage, there’s obviously no word on who Marvel might be considering, if anyone yet, to play the lead role. But that’s OK because fans have already decided for them. According to the internet, the gig has to go to Nathan Fillion. You see, The Suicide Squad star was supposed to appear as Williams in an easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but he ultimately didn’t make it in. Still, with news of a Wonder Man show on the way, folks are wondering if Fillion might be about to get a second chance.
He has low-key played him already.
I wonder if he’s our Wonder Man.
Others aren’t so much wondering about it as pleading with Marvel to make it happen.
Time to form that prayer circle.
Come on, Marvel, you know it makes sense.
There’s no one else for the job, surely?
What if Kevin Feige’s calling Fillion right now?
It’s worth pointing out that Fillion’s credentials go even further than his deleted Guardians cameo. He even voiced Wonder Man on M.O.D.O.K.!
If Fillion is out of the running for whatever reason, though, it should definitely go to a Nathan Fillion-type.
With Guest involved, Wonder Man will most likely be a comedy, much like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so a comic actor like Fillion would be the perfect fit. His commitments to ABC’s The Rookie may cause problems, but the cop drama is another Disney production so that could potentially mean something could be arranged.