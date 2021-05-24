Marvel’s Fury Files Now Streaming On Disney Plus

Though we’ve still got another couple of weeks to go before Loki finally gets here, Disney Plus did serve up a small treat for Marvel fans to tuck into this past weekend. All 21 episodes of animated miniseries Fury Files are now available to stream on the platform in the United States, Canada and many other territories.

Originally produced back in 2013, Fury Files educates fans on everything they need to know about the many heroes and villains of the Marvel universe, utilizing a combination of motion comic arc and scenes cut from some of the most popular Marvel animated series, such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series. It should be noted that this show isn’t related to the MCU, though. As such, Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t voice the iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. director. Instead, Chi McBride reprises his role from the Avengers Assemble cartoon.

This animation might not mark Jackson’s return to the MCU, but he is getting his own Disney Plus show very soon. Production is underway now on Secret Invasion, which pairs Jackson’s Fury with quirky Skrull leader Talos, as played by Ben Mendelsohn. In a loose adaptation of the seminal comic book arc of the same name, it will follow the duo as they uncover a subtle alien invasion of Earth. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are also in the cast in mystery roles.

Secret Invasion is on course to hit streaming sometime next year. In the meantime, we have Loki to look forward to, with the Tom Hiddleston vehicle debuting on Wednesday, June 9th. In case you run out of Marvel material to watch before then, after binging WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from beginning to end a few times, Fury Files should do the trick. Find it on Disney Plus now.