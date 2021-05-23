Marvel’s New TV Show Is Now Streaming, And It’s Awesome

Kevin Feige may have ended Marvel Television as a separate entity when he became the company’s Chief Creative Officer and absorbed it into the Marvel Studios framework, which essentially killed any further episodic adventures that weren’t part of Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, but he was at least kind enough to allow Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt’s M.O.D.O.K. to move forward.

The adult-orientated animated series was first announced to be in development in February 2019, ten months before Feige folded Marvel Television, with the architect of the world’s most popular franchise allowing M.O.D.O.K. to exist in its own corner of the multiverse which has been designated Earth-1226 to honor the birthday of co-creator Blum’s son.

The good news is that the series is an absolute blast that’s widely expected to be renewed for a second season, but the bad news is that it’ll probably be the sole Marvel show that doesn’t exist on Disney Plus. The ten-episode comedy follows the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing as he experiences a mid-life crisis after being removed as the head of Advanced Idea Mechanics when his countless attempts to take over the world see the company declared bankrupt.

Oswalt is a noted comic book nut, and even admitted that he’d love to play the character in live-action, or the closest thing approximating it that you can get when you’re talking about a giant head in a floating chair, but the Hulu exclusive is a more than suitable substitute that’s been drawing solid reviews. The supporting cast includes Lucifer‘s Amiee Garcia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero and Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz as M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and two children, with Jon Hamm as Tony Stark, Nathan Fillion voicing Wonder Man and Bill Hader as The Leader.