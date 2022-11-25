MCU fans left teary-eyed after ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here to ring in the festive season, and while ultimately a pretty light and goofy slice of MCU action, it certainly left us feeling Christmassy.

The special sees a flashback to Peter’s attempt to introduce Christmas to the Ravagers as a child, with Drax and Mantis deciding they want to make this year special by heading to Earth and retrieving a very special gift… Kevin Bacon. Yeah, the actor Kevin Bacon. As himself.

It’s a fun ride, but like all good Christmas TV, it has a very special heartwarming family moment. Peter Quill has essentially turned the Guardians of the Galaxy into his family, as with his mother long passed and his father is a homicidal living planet (ah, comic books) he doesn’t have a real one. But, as Mantis realizes, Ego is also her father, making them siblings.

The revelation comes right at the end, with Quill saying that knowing he has a sister is “the greatest Christmas present anyone could ever get”. It’s hankies at the ready time for more sentimental fans:

WELL NOW I'M CRYING this is so wholesome Mantis and Quill are the best #GotGHolidaySpecial pic.twitter.com/PyRONHKJTx — Jack // GOTG spoilers (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) November 25, 2022

It’s nice to see Mantis get some time in the spotlight:

The #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial is an instant classic, it was just so funny and heartwarming. Mantis really got to shine, I loved her chaotic dynamic with Drax and her sweet dynamic with Quill had me in tears. EVERYONE GO WATCH IT NOW!! — Jarod 🧜‍♂️ 🏺 (@JAR0DC0RE) November 25, 2022

We had something in our eye at this moment too:

Wowwwww that was a great ending. Mantis & Quill ❤️ — #4thAnd20Sports (@LCfromLCVA) November 25, 2022

Has James Gunn been teasing this for a while?

Gunn teasing the idea that Mantis was Quill's sister in the background of Vol2 before confirming it here is such a cool little detail #GotGHolidaySpecial pic.twitter.com/C5DNOVAQSV — Jack // GOTG spoilers (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) November 25, 2022

This about sums it up:

peter telling mantis how her being his sister is the greatest gift ever is so special to me pic.twitter.com/UZoNZ3u6NZ — oliver ✪⧗ (@heartswidow) November 25, 2022

We weren’t quite at this level though:

A truly lovely holiday reveal (even if Marvel did kinda spoil it earlier in the week):

“mantis that’s the greatest christmas gift i could get” TEARS STREAMING DOWN MY FACE and mantis originally thought that her being his sister would make peter so sad and that her being would remind him constantly of ego i can’t do this — mar / gotg special spoilers (@domesticnat) November 25, 2022

The special ends with a post-credits scene that teases a follow-up holiday special. Next up is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, but maybe Gunn and pals can throw together something for Christmas 2023 as well. Watch this space for more details.