MCU fans left teary-eyed after ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here to ring in the festive season, and while ultimately a pretty light and goofy slice of MCU action, it certainly left us feeling Christmassy.
The special sees a flashback to Peter’s attempt to introduce Christmas to the Ravagers as a child, with Drax and Mantis deciding they want to make this year special by heading to Earth and retrieving a very special gift… Kevin Bacon. Yeah, the actor Kevin Bacon. As himself.
It’s a fun ride, but like all good Christmas TV, it has a very special heartwarming family moment. Peter Quill has essentially turned the Guardians of the Galaxy into his family, as with his mother long passed and his father is a homicidal living planet (ah, comic books) he doesn’t have a real one. But, as Mantis realizes, Ego is also her father, making them siblings.
The revelation comes right at the end, with Quill saying that knowing he has a sister is “the greatest Christmas present anyone could ever get”. It’s hankies at the ready time for more sentimental fans:
The special ends with a post-credits scene that teases a follow-up holiday special. Next up is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, but maybe Gunn and pals can throw together something for Christmas 2023 as well. Watch this space for more details.