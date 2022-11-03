MCU theory hopes ‘Wonder Man’ will finally answer an unresolved ‘WandaVision’ mystery

The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t deal in unresolved plot points and abandoned story threads, but sometimes it takes an awfully long time for them to be resolved. It’s been almost two years since WandaVision kicked off the franchise’s expansion into episodic storytelling, and yet there’s one mystery above all that fans have been demanding an answer to.

Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo was initially drawn to Westview by a missing person case related to federal witness protection, only to find himself caught up in a situation that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality. During the show’s run, countless theories made the rounds as to who it could potentially be, only for WandaVision to reveal… absolutely nothing.

We may not be getting a second season, but with Woo set to return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with WandaVision-adjacent Disney Plus projects Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Vision Quest, and Wonder Man all being in the works, Redditors are questioning if Simon Williams could turn out to be the reason Jimmy was tasked to investigate the small town in the first place.

While some party poopers in the comments are adamant that it was nothing more than a hollow storytelling device to explain what Woo was doing there in the first place, others refuse to believe that Marvel would ignore something the creative team would have no doubt known the fandom would end up discussing when it went unanswered.

Wanda and Wonder Man have plenty of comic book history, too, so we’ll be eagerly awaiting to discover how (or if) the missing person mystery gets closed off.