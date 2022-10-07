MCU’s Daredevil gets a dedicated character poster following ‘She-Hulk’ cameo

Following the highly anticipated cameo by Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, in the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’re finally getting our first official post of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen since his official induction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The image of the blind lawyer who moonlights as a superhero utilizing his heightened senses was shared by the official Daredevil Twitter account and featured the character’s newly-redesigned red-and-yellow costume.

Not only did we get an image of the character in his alter-ego form, but the more office-friendly look of the character as the mild-mannered Murdock was also unveiled.

*another Attorney at Law has entered the chat* #MattMurdock



Episode Eight of Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NaVIqXM4dp — Daredevil (@Daredevil) October 7, 2022

In fact, there’ve been so many new character posters dropping for the weekly series, Marvel’s website now has a dedicated page where you can view all of them, including images for Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination; Benedict Wong’s Wong; and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk.

While Cox has portrayed the role of Daredevil for the titular Netflix series from 2015-2018, the character wasn’t officially part of the MCU until his cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though Daredevil and the other Defenders-verse Netflix shows are all on Disney Plus now, they only ever had a vague connection to the film franchise, such as featuring cryptic references to the Battle of New York.

However, Cox now firmly exists in the same universe as the Avengers, as his She-Hulk cameo has proved. Depsite the fan-favorite actor’s return, the upcoming Disney Plus revival called Daredevil: Born Again is not a straight-up continuation of the Netflix series, but a full-blown reboot, Cox confirmed last month.