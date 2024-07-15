‘Miss me with the imitation crab’: This ‘Bachelorette’ hopeful is low-key hilarious, and it’s a total bummer that Jenn Tran booted him

If you tuned into the premiere of The Bachelorette season 21 last week, you might have swooned over the one and only Brett Harris during his five minutes of fame — or perhaps even less than that — despite his screen time being few and far between. While it might not have won over leading lady Jenn Tran in the end, it’s safe to say that we were sold on Brett as soon as he did the splits during the “Truth or Dare?” game…

Recommended Videos

Finding himself unlucky in love at the first rose ceremony of the season — getting eliminated alongside Brendan Barnum, Dakota Nobles, Kevin McDevitt, Matt Arnold, Caleb “Moze” Smith, and Ricky Marinez — fans of the Bachelor franchise took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to argue that Brett deserved better on The Bachelorette season 21:

Dear Brett you may have not won Jenn’s heart but you sure gained so many people’s hearts #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6YUTIqD4FA — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) July 9, 2024

the hero we wanted, but not the one we deserved 😔 thank you for your service brett! 🫡 #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/61WbySemXL — 𝐠𝐢.🏁 (@basicallygi) July 9, 2024

Brett said about 10 words and we’re all devastated he’s gone. This should say VOLUMES about who we actually want to see on this show. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HIXgzN6tGs — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) July 9, 2024

The Bachelor franchise even got a piece of the action, taking to the official Bachelorette Instagram account to share a reel dedicated entirely to Brett Harris:

Since he was removed from our television screens far so soon, there are tons and tons of things that we could have learned about Brett throughout The Bachelorette season 21, but unfortunately, we will not be given the opportunity. Well, at least until now…

Using information from his various social media accounts, his official Bachelorette biography, and an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, keep scrolling for 20 fun facts about Brett in order to get to know everything that we didn’t during his short-lived Bachelorette stint. Perhaps it’ll come in handy if he joins the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 10!

20 fun facts about Brett Harris

1. Brett is from Manheim, Pennsylvania.

2. Brett has never left the United States.

3. Brett is 28 years old.

4. Brett is a Libra.

5. Brett’s birthday is October 15, 1995.

6. Brett works as a health and safety manager.

7. Brett’s biggest inspiration is his father.

8. Brett’s parents have been married for over 30 years

9. The first thing Brett does in the morning is pet his dog and ask her how she slept.

10. Brett’s guilty pleasure is a good coffee.

11. Brett’s last meal on Earth would be Maryland crab dip.

12. Brett enjoys listening to the band Creed.

13. Brett’s pump up song is “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs.

14. Brett thinks Jason and Kylie Kelce are #RelationshipGoals.

15. Brett’s celebrity crush is Kate Upton.

16. Brett’s hidden talent is doing the splits.

17. Brett’s biggest pet peeve is when people don’t use their turn signals.

18. Brett attended Millersville University.

19. Brett was a college athlete, playing football at Millersville University.

20. Brett was a football player, a baseball player, and a wrestler in high school.

While it was not Brett, who will ultimately steal Jenn’s heart at the end of the beloved competition series? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Wednesday on ABC to see who is the perfect match for our leading lady. Our money is on First Impression Rose recipient Sam McKinney, but only time will tell…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy