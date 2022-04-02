‘Moon Knight’ finally Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Moon Knight has opened to a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest Marvel Studios TV series made its Disney Plus debut this past week, with fans going just as crazy for it as they have every other show the House of Ideas has delivered over the past year. It seems critics are feeling just as positive about it, too, going by its current score on the review-aggregate site.

As of the time of writing, Moon Knight is sitting at an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which officially makes it Certified Fresh. That’s in addition to its even higher 94% audience rating. According to the critics consensus, “Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable – and refreshingly weird – spot in the MCU firmament.”

Despite this impressive percentage, however, the popularity of previous Marvel series means Moon Knight‘s 87% rating actually makes it the studio’s second lowest-ranked TV production to date. With WandaVision, What If…?, Loki, and Hawkeye all scoring in the 90s, only The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes in below it, thanks to its 86% score. Still, that’s not necessarily a damning fate for Moon Knight, it’s just that the competition has been so strong.

With the Oscar Isaac vehicle having such a unique tone — its mature content has proven so dark that it’s been given a Daredevil-level certificate in some territories — it was never going to be to everyone’s tastes. So the fact that it’s winning over the vast majority of reviewers is a testament to what the cast and crew have cooked up. A show that has to balance a nuanced portrayal of a protagonist with Dissociative Identity Disorder alongside off-the-wall mystical elements could’ve fallen flat on its face, but thankfully Moon Knight pitches it just right. According to our reviewer David James – “Right now, Moon Knight is here and bodes extremely well for the future of Marvel Studios.”

Don’t miss Moon Knight as it continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.