Is ‘Moon Knight’ canceled? The rumors, explained

In spite of the popularity of 'Moon Knight,' the Oscar Isaac Disney Plus series might not get a season two.

Moon Knight has been a huge success on Disney Plus, but a season two isn’t looking very likely. It’s billed as a limited series (like Wandavision) which means that for right now, this is where Moon Knight’s solo series will end.

IMDB lists Moon Knight as a miniseries and this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering Oscar Isaac is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. He’s been in Dune, the Star Wars franchise, the X-men franchise, and various smaller budget films that have earned him critical praise, so locking him down for a multi-season series isn’t realistic.

Fans shouldn’t be too worried about this news, and season two isn’t completely off the table. Marvel Studios could always change their decision and extend it like other limited series have done in the past (Big Little Lies) and it’s clear that audiences are responding well to the new MCU character.

In an interview with Variety, Isaac said “…we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.” If the response is strong enough, calls for a season two could be heard.

Like with every other MCU character, there are plans for Moon Knight in the future. There have been hints of a Midnight Sons project building in the background and it’s bound to eventually materialize. Midnight Sons is a team of supernatural superheroes and Isaac has shown an interest in doing that story. Doctor Strange has already cemented himself as a main part of the MCU, and other characters are on the horizon.

Werewolf by Night is one of those members, and in the first episode of Moon Knight, a QR code for the comic book appeared for audiences to scan and download. The post-credit sequence Eternals introduced Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harrington) who will be taking up his magical sword, and the scene had narration from Mahershala Ali who will be the MCU’s new Blade.

Even if there isn’t a solo adventure for Moon Knight, there could still be a Midnight Sons series or movie, and with all of the crossovers the MCU loves to do it’s not likely that this is the last time we’ll see Moon Knight.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus.