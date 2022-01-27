‘Mortal Kombat’ writer helming live-action ‘System Shock’ series

Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo is on-board to create a live-action System Shock series, to be based on the Nightdive Studios video game franchise of the same name.

The new series is set to stream on Binge.com, an upcoming streaming platform focusing on gaming.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life,” Russo said according to Deadline’s account. “I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it.”

In the game, a hacker wakes up in the year 2072, where robots, cyborgs, and more are out for blood.

Past video game movies have generally flopped more than succeeded, but Mortal Kombat was one of the gems that received more love than hate.

Additionally, Russo took to Twitter to note that he was “beyond pumped for this and super grateful to be part of a team of actual gamers/developers who deeply love System Shock as much as I do.”

He then added, “SHODAN is coming. See you soon, insects…”

Beyond pumped for this and super grateful to be part of a team of actual gamers/developers who deeply love System Shock as much as I do. SHODAN is coming. See you soon, insects… #bygamersforgamers@Allan_Ungar @bingedotcom @NightdiveStudiohttps://t.co/MWN4IN2m3e via @Deadline — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) January 27, 2022

As Russo is a gamer himself, he knows what fans want, and fans are hopeful that he will take his love of gaming with him to produce System Shock.

This isn’t his first rodeo either. While he did do amazing work on Mortal Kombat, he’s also worked on Death Note 2, Space Invaders, and Saints Row.

If you want to get your feet wet with System Shock before Binge’s premiere, consider playing the games. The Enhanced Edition of the original is available on Steam, while the new installment on Steam is in the works.