Ms. Marvel Reportedly Getting A Second Season On Disney Plus

It’s been nine months since a Ms. Marvel sizzle reel was shown at last year’s Disney Investor Day, but that’s all we’ve seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Disney Plus show so far. At one stage, it looked as though Kamala Khan’s origin story was set to premiere before the end of 2021, but with Hawkeye debuting on November 24th, that seems very unlikely at this stage.

Production wrapped back in May, and fans have been wondering why the project remains shrouded in a combination of mystery and radio silence. There’s been unconfirmed reports of behind the scenes disgruntlement, but star Iman Vellani is currently in the United Kingdom shooting blockbuster feature film sequel The Marvels with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson and more, so the unknown actress’ career has definitely hit the ground running.

There’s still no word on when we can expect Ms. Marvel to arrive, but we are hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery would be back in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that tentative plans are already in place for the MCU’s latest superhero to return for a second season.

Not all of the Disney Plus projects are designed with multi-year runs in mind, but Ms. Marvel feels like one that could go on for a while. The series will introduce Kamala Khan to the masses, and it’s poised to connect directly to both The Marvels and Secret Invasion, so Vellani could end up as a regular fixture of the MCU for a long time to come.