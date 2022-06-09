‘Ms. Marvel’ team already crossing their fingers for season 2

Ms. Marvel has only aired one episode, but fans are already wondering: could we get a second season? So far, Marvel has mostly been pitching its Disney Plus series as one-off limited events, with WandaVision being the most prominent example, but some of them are confirmed to continue with season twos, like Loki and What If…?. But is Kamala Khan’s show destined to get a sophomore run or remain a one-hit wonder?

It sounds like even Kevin Feige doesn’t know the answer to that just yet, as Ms. Marvel creator and series writer Sana Amanat can’t say for sure which way things will go. As Amanat told Screen Rant, however, she’s fully hoping that Marvel will elect to greenlight a second season and that the team from the first batch of episodes is invited back to produce more. In Amanat’s words:

“I hope there are. I mean, it is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. It certainly establishes her [as a] hero. She will be going into Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. I hope we get a Season 2 is all I’m going to say! I hope we’re a part of that.”

As Amanat reminds us, even if the fate of Ms. Marvel the show is under question, at least we know where we’ll see Ms. Marvel the character next. Iman Vellani has already shot The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will find Kamala teaming up with Teyonah Parris’ Photon and her biggest idol, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson, who has labelled Vellani “the best Marvel”). So Kamala’s in a stronger position than Moon Knight, whose future is completely in flux.

The Marvels is headed to theaters in summer 2023, but for now we’ve got five more episodes of Ms. Marvel to go, which will no doubt follow Kamala as she gets a hold on her newfound energy (not Inhuman) powers and comes to grips with being a superhero. Don’t miss chapter two when it lands on Disney Plus next Wednesday, June 15.