My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 2 release date confirmed

My Deer Friend Nokotan premiered on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on July 7, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. Japanese Standard Time. The first episode was a hit with anime fans, as the animation, story, and voice acting went down well. As a result, they are now understandably eager to see the next one.

Episode 1 followed the familiar premise of the popular manga. The main character, Torako Koshi, ran into a peculiar girl with deer antlers hanging from some power lines as she headed to school. It then became apparent that the deer girl, Noko Shikanoko, was the new transfer student at said school and sat next to Toraka.

When Noko announced to Toraka that she was a delinquent, Toraka threatened her, not wanting her own errant past exposed to everyone at her school. Of course, Toraka quickly gets dragged into Noko’s bizarre antics, and hints of the craziness that would inevitably follow ensued soon after.

So when is that highly anticipated second episode coming? Fans will be pleased to know there’s not long to wait.

When is My Deer Friend Nokotan’s second episode coming?

Image via Wit Studio

Episode 2 of My Deer Friend Nokotan will air on July 14, 2024. Of course, it will initially broadcast in Japan at 11:30 pm JST before landing on the popular American streaming service Crunchyroll at 8:00 am PT.

Anyone wishing to rewatch episode 1 or watch episode 2 once it hits the platform can head to Crunchyroll to do so at their leisure. We’d highly recommend it.

