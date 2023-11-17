‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Get ready for the lowdown on season three of the crime drama's Hawaiian island spin-off.

In 2021, NCIS: Hawai’i, the third spin-off in the successful NCIS franchise, made waves as the first installment set outside the US mainland. Vanessa Lachey takes the lead as Jane Tennant, a mother-of-two and the inaugural female Supervisory Special Agent in charge of the Pearl Harbor Field Office.

Throughout the initial two seasons, the team forged strong bonds while tackling a range of challenges, from solving murders and hunting escaped exotic animals to surviving a hostage situation with pirates. Tennant’s team of Naval criminal investigators navigating crimes on the Hawaiian islands includes her right-hand man Jesse Boone, new recruit Kai, tech whiz Ernie Malik, and junior field agent Lucy Tara.

Here is everything you need to know about NCIS: Hawai’i season 3.

When is NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 releasing on CBS?

In February 2023, CBS renewed NCIS: Hawai’i for its third season, alongside the Season 21 pickup of the flagship series, NCIS. Originally intended for CBS’ fall schedule, the spin-off faced delays in its return due to the writer and actor strikes. As a result, NCIS reruns will fill the fall airwaves while we await a potential new schedule, adapting to the production delays caused by the strikes.

Who is in the cast of NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 on CBS?

As of now, there haven’t been any official announcements regarding significant changes to the cast for NCIS: Hawai’i season 3. Expect to see familiar faces, including Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boon, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Tori Anderson as Katherine Marie “Kate” Whistler, and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik.

Additionally, the conclusion of the second season revealed that LL Cool J from NCIS: Los Angeles will make a recurring appearance in NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 as Sam Hanna. This cameo not only adds an exciting element but also hints at the possibility of more cast members from the broader NCIS franchise making appearances.

Keep an eye out, as Daniela Ruah hasn’t ruled out a return as Kensie Bly either. Though not officially confirmed, there is speculation that Julie White and Henry Ian Cusick might make recurring appearances in the NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 cast. Both played significant roles in season 2, with White portraying a former mentor of Jane Tennant now on the run, and Cusick taking on the role of an internal affairs agent assisting the team. Given the importance of their characters, it appears unlikely that NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 would neglect to revisit their storylines.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 cast members will include:



Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman

Noah Mills as Jesse Boone

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara

Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik

Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie “Kate” Whistler

Kian Talan as Alex Tennant

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

What’s the NCIS: Hawai’i season 3 plot?

While the NCIS franchise predominantly operates as a crime procedural, featuring weekly mysteries, it also tends to weave overarching storylines throughout the season. This might include a central nemesis for the team or a broader mystery connecting multiple cases. In the upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i season 3, the narrative focal point could be Jane Tennant’s determination to locate her former mentor, now a fugitive after a daring escape from custody following their collaboration on a case. Jane grapples with a sense of responsibility for the escape.

The integration of NCIS: Los Angeles character Sam Hanna introduces an intriguing dynamic. Given the distinctive undercover approach of the Los Angeles series, where agents often operate incognito, Sam’s transition into the Hawai’i series may involve deploying his sniper skills in various capacities. Assisting in the pursuit of a fugitive emerges as a plausible avenue to sustain Sam’s recurring presence without requiring him to be physically present in every episode.

Where can I watch NCIS: Hawai’i season 3?

