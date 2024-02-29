‘NCIS’ Tony and Ziva spinoff release window, plot, and more

NCIS, one of the biggest crime drama franchises out there, is about to get even bigger. Next up on its ever-growing list of spinoffs is a Tony and Ziva-focused show, which will be sure to delight longtime fans of the pair.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the two characters together on screen. However, with Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly confirmed to reprise their roles, viewers will finally get to fill that Tiva-shaped hole in their hearts. The news of their big comeback was first reported by Deadline on Feb. 28, with the announcement that Paramount Plus has ordered 10 episodes of this new spinoff. I know, this sounds like too few episodes when compared to typical NCIS seasons, but it’s what we’re getting — for now, at least. If the show is successful enough, there’s always a chance for more content.

While the thought of seeing Ziva and Tony back on our screens is exciting, it’s not nearly enough to get fans of the pairing through the next few months. Folks need more details, and thankfully, we have quite a few of those.

What do we know about NCIS‘ Tony and Ziva spinoff?

Much like NCIS: Sydney, this new spinoff will take the franchise outside of U.S. borders — to Europe this time. The show will pick up where Tony and Ziva’s story left off in the original series, with them raising their daughter Tali in Paris. Naturally, it won’t take long for trouble to find them, as the family is forced to go on the run after an attack to Tony’s company. Who ordered the attack, though? And why? These are questions that will only be answered once the shows begins. Until then, you can rest easy knowing that it will be filled to the brim with action and drama in equal amount, in true NCIS fashion.

When is the new NCIS spinoff coming out?

Unfortunately, Tony and Ziva’s NCIS spinoff doesn’t have an exact released date yet. Production hasn’t even begun, so it will take a while until we get to see the pair’s new adventure play out on the screen. Considering that the plan is for production to start this year, though, we predict that this spinoff may premiere sometime in 2025 if everything goes well. Of course, it’s important to stress that this is merely speculation, so it should be taken with a grain of salt until we get more information.

While you wait for Ziva and Tony’s return, make sure to catch up on any episodes that you may have missed from NCIS and its spinoffs. With this franchise’s tendency for crossover events, there’s always a chance that we may get cameos of characters from other shows.