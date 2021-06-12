It’s the final season. After a decade on our screens, The Walking Dead is set to conclude with its super-sized eleventh run. Earlier this year, fans had their appetites whetted with six new episodes that prefaced the show’s swansong, ahead of the 24-part outing debuting on AMC later this summer. As the series’ return is just a couple of months away, then, we now have our first look at season 11 with these three fresh images.

While the 10C episodes were deliberately stripped back character pieces, these photos promise that the next time we see the show it’ll feature a return to the sort of bigger scale action and zombie threat that fans love about it. The pics showcase a handful of our heroes – including Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), seen whacking a walker in the head with a crowbar, after burning his beloved Lucille in the recent finale, “Here’s Negan” – and you can check them out below.

Negan Fights A Walker In First Look At The Walking Dead Season 11

The other two photos feature Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in a tight spot – the foursome look to be trapped in some kind of hangar that’s filled with zombies in military garb. So, it seems we’ll get an explanation for the similarly dressed undead that Daryl encountered in season 10C’s “Diverged.” In one shot, the walkers are sleeping, but in the other, the women are surrounded by the now-agitated munchers, leaving them in a dire situation.

Expect there to be a lot going on in the final season, as we’ve also got the whole Commonwealth plot to explore, following Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess making first contact with – and getting captured by – the large community the last time we saw them. According to showrunner Angela Kang, this final season will be particularly “brutal” and “dark” as well. You know, just in case you thought the show was going to turn into a sitcom before it ends.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its season 11 premiere on August 22nd.