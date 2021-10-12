Netflix Announces Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2 Release Date

Has there ever been a better time to be a He-Man fan? It seems there’s a constant stream of MotU content coming our way right now. Following the She-Ra animation wrapping up last year, Netflix has served up two different incarnations of the hero of Eternia in 2021. First, July delivered Part 1 of Kevin Smith’s mature Masters of the Universe: Revelation and then September offered season 1 of kid-friendly reboot He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

For those who enjoyed Revelation, with its surprising twists and more adult themes and concepts, you’re in luck as the release date for Part 2 has now been revealed. Netflix has confirmed that five more episodes of the series, which is billed as a continuation of the classic 1980s cartoon, will arrive on November 23rd. Perfectly timed for just before the holidays, so expect some tie-in merchandise to release alongside it.

Smith assembled a stellar voice cast for Revelation, including Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Chris Wood as He-Man, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Susan Eisenberg as the Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and many more. What really got the internet talking, though, was the unexpected direction the show took, controversially killing off Prince Adam in its pilot episode.

And things only got crazier from there. Long story short, Part 1 ended with Skeletor finally getting his hands on the Sword of Power and becoming invincible. Smith has already promised that fans can look forward to some brutal battles between SkeleGod — I guess we’re supposed to call him that now — and He-Man — and I guess he’s not really dead — in Part 2.

If you’ve yet to do so, you can catch the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix now.