Netflix confirms a star-studded and widely-acclaimed fantasy review-bombed first time around will finally return after 26 months

There might even be less hatred from its target audience second time out.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2.
The long-awaited reinvention of an iconic property that holds a special place in the heart of at least one generation, which happens to be overseen by a lifelong fan that’s always worn their geek credentials on the sleeve and boast an insanely stacked roster of talent, reads as a slam dunk. And yet, Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation ended up being the victim of a sustained review-bombing campaign.

The backlash was entirely down to one creative decision made in the very first episode, but in fairness, it’s easy to see why those with a soft spot for the franchise would be up in arms over Revelation making the call to kill off He-Man, and establishing Teela as the main character going forward was always going to rouse the trolls for obvious and unsavory reasons.

Despite being awarded a critical score of 94 and 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes across both parts, the audience ratings are substantially lower at 38 and 37 percent, with Smith addressing his critics head-on and effectively trolling the trolls over their review-bombing, which probably wasn’t the smartest move.

Regardless of the naysayers, Masters of the Universe: Revolution has been a long time coming, with the filmmaker and executive producer of the show finally taking to social media to unveil a release date, which comes over two years since its premiere.

Even by Netflix’s standards, 26 months is a lengthy wait for new content, but we’ll be very curious come January to see if Revolution ends up suffering the same fate as Revelation.

