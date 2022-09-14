Break out the golden goblets because ‘Love is Blind’ is headed to Dallas for season 3

“Where are you at, wifey? Come at me,” voiceovers a contestant from the upcoming third season of Love is Blind, in a new teaser that was released on Wednesday. The popular Netflix reality dating series will be set in Dallas, Texas this time around, after the first two seasons were filmed in Atlanta and Chicago, respectively.

“Boyfriend season is over, let’s go,” declares another female contestant, as a bunch of presumably 20 and 30-something clink gold shot glasses Because yes, as if anyone ever had any doubt, that weird metallic drinkware that all the contestants imbibed alcohol from in the first two seasons is also back for season 3, as are hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

“I’m not for everybody, I just hope I will be for him,” another woman admits.

Unfortunately, we don’t get a good look at any of the new singles, save for a bunch of close-ups and shots from behind, as well as one woman seen wearing a wedding dress and bridal veil, who seems to be crying in the following shot.

The teaser for the new season comes just ahead of the season 2 “After the Altar” special, which hits Netflix on Friday, Sept. 16. Unfortunately, both couples who got married in the second season, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, are in the process of divorcing since marrying on the show.

“What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” Jones and McNeely revealed in an Instagram statement last month. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”

Though Ruhl and Thompson have yet to comment on their breakup, People reported that Danielle filed for divorce from Nick via records from the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, just says after Jarrette and Iyanna announced their own breakup.

Giddy-up, because season 3 of Love is Blind will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 19.