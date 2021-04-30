Lucifer fans have faced a cruel wait for season 5B. The first half of the highly-anticipated fifth run was released on Netflix in August 2020 and was a big success. Those eight episodes went down a storm with viewers and critics, upping the ante with a story featuring Lucifer’s twin brother Michael and introducing Dennis Haysbert as God. 5A ended on a cliffhanger, which most assumed would be wrapped up by the end of 2020.

It’s turned out to be almost a full year before the tale continued, with Netflix eventually announcing after months of silence that the new episodes will air on May 28th. Fans have started getting hyped, especially as it seems that a new trailer is imminent. In advance of that, we’ve just gotten sight of a brand new poster showing off Lucifer and Michael that’s captioned “may the best twin sin”. Check it out:

New Lucifer Season 5B Poster Teases Twin Trouble 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In an interview with TV Line, Woodside revealed that 5B will start with a bang, saying:

“We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

All indications are that the trailer will drop later today, so keep an eye out here as we’ll have it the moment it goes live.

Once 5B is done Lucifer will be set for its final season, which will wrap up this biblically fun show. Work has already been underway for quite some time, with filming having taken place in 2020. Early indications are that we should expect a tearjerker, with Tom Ellis revealing that during one of the last table-readings:

“I had something in my eye. Honest.”

Let’s hope season 6 isn’t too far away, though if it’s split into two halves we may not see the Lucifer finale until mid-2022.