Netflix Just Renewed One Of Its Hottest New Shows

While you’d have thought that horror-related content would be the most-watched stuff on Netflix in October, the biggest series on the platform last month actually wasn’t scary at all. Instead, it was a light and fluffy drama that was deemed to be perfectly acceptable entertainment but nothing particularly special. Still, that didn’t stop Emily in Paris from completely dominating the streaming service throughout October.

Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor brought in plenty of viewers, too, but it couldn’t take the top spot on the chart from the Lily Collins-starring show, which hails from Sex and the City creator Darren Star. For those unfamiliar, it follows a young American who relocates to Paris for a job and has to juggle her career with new friendships and romance.

Reviews have been pretty mixed, but Emily in Paris was clearly a huge hit with viewers and now, Netflix has announced that it’ll return for a second season. No further details on what to expect have been revealed, but we imagine more updates will arrive soon.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Of course, this is the second big renewal handed out by Netflix this week, with yesterday bringing us the exciting news that The Umbrella Academy will be returning for another run as well. But it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, as subscribers have been hit hard these past few months by a number of high profile cancellations.

For instance, GLOW and Altered Carbon were both axed by the streaming giant, and each of them had pretty large fanbases. There are countless others, too, that have been given the chop in recent months, but at least some shows are safe and plenty of folks will no doubt be thrilled to hear that Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris.