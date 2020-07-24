Netflix Just Renewed One Of Its Hottest New Shows

Much to the surprise of no one – though it did take a little bit longer than expected – Netflix has renewed its hot new YA show Outer Banks for a second season today.

Created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, all of whom will return as showrunners and executive producers for the new run, the series has been a big hit for the platform and its renewal was all but guaranteed after Outer Banks managed to top Netflix’s most-watched charts and remain there for quite a while after its premiere.

Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Davis, among others, the coming of age story follows a group of teenagers “from the wrong side of the tracks” who come across a treasure map that leads to a long buried secret. Plot details for the next run are still being kept under wraps, but most of the main cast is expected to reprise their roles, meaning all your favorite characters will be back.

Of course, Outer Banks is far from the only Netflix show to receive a renewal recently, as Ozark, Space Force, Wu Assassins, The Last Kingdom and more have all scored new seasons over the past few weeks, too. And given how well the streamer’s original series have been performing lately, we imagine it’s just a matter of time before we see even more renewals handed down.

That, combined with all the original movies Netflix has been pumping out this year just goes to show how heavily invested they are in having their own content and not relying on titles from other companies/studios. And as the streaming wars continue to heat up, that’ll surely give them an edge up on their competitors as they look to keep their place on the throne.