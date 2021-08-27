Netflix Renews Cobra Kai For Season 5 Ahead Of Season 4 Release

It’s time to celebrate, Cobra Kai fans!

Ahead of season 4 arriving later this year, Netflix has officially renewed the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff for a fifth season. Originally a YouTube Red original series, Netflix picked up the show after its first two seasons…and it’s turned out to be one of the streaming giant’s smartest ever TV acquisitions. Given its huge viewing figures and popularity, it’s no surprise work is already beginning on season 5.

The official Cobra Kai Twitter account first broke the news this Friday with a teasing tweet that directed fans to check out the account’s updated bio.

Added something to the bio that makes it way more badass. You’re welcome. – 🐍 August 27, 2021

Those that did discovered the following:

“I – III: Now Streaming

IV: December 2021

V: It’s happening.”

Five minutes later, season 5 was then properly announced via a short new teaser. “The dojo is about to be 5x as rad,” the caption to the teaser stated. “Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season.”

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

While we’re getting this season 5 news at the end of the month, the beginning of August revealed that season 4 will definitely be debuting before 2021. At this point, we only know that it will premiere in December…but Netflix is expected to offer up more details at the streamer’s TUDUM event, which takes place in about a month’s time on September 25th. Watch out for that.

Following on from the exciting ending of season 3 — which launched back in January — season 4 will see the 51st All-Valley Karate Tournament take place, which the teaser trailer promises will be a fight for the soul of the valley as Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang team up to face Cobra Kai. Plus, there’s the return of Karate Kid 3 villain Terry Silver.

The 10-part fourth season is on its way, and now we know Cobra Kai is guaranteed at least one more season after that, too.