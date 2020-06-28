Netflix Reportedly Planning 5 Seasons Of Altered Carbon

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and an Extraction sequel is in development, both of which were correct – Netflix wants to do at least five seasons of its critically acclaimed sci-fi drama, Altered Carbon.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis and starring Chris Conner alongside Renée Elise Goldsberry and Will Yun Lee, Altered Carbon takes place in a future where human consciousness can be digtalized, downloaded and stored. Its story, which first hit Netflix in 2018, follows a criminal who starts afresh in another body, and uses his second chance at life to solve a complex, high concept murder mystery.

Altered Carbon currently counts two seasons, the second of which was released this year. Widely regarded as one of Netflix’s finest productions, it isn’t surprising that the streamer ordered five more seasons. Though the amount of content set to be produced is quite sizable – especially considering how the same amount of seasons is usually awarded only to the world’s biggest shows – it is not unheard of. When Rick and Morty finished its third season, for instance, distributor Adult Swim ordered not one, but seven new seasons.

Netflix has been upping the ante when it comes to original productions recently. It is currently hard at work at live-action adaptations of both Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, two animated series with a long production histories and a large following. Both shows, especially the Avatar adaptation, are being treated as tent pole projects: big productions whose place within the Netflix library will be comparable to that of Game of Thrones in the HBO collection.

