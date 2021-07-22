Netflix Reportedly Wants To Turn The Witcher Into An Extended Universe Like Star Wars

Netflix has its eye on expanding The Witcher far beyond its current status as a standalone adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. WGTC has learned from sources that the streaming platform wants to follow Star Wars‘ lead and reshape The Continent into a franchise with numerous branches diverging from the core story.

How many of these the company is currently planning to deliver hasn’t been determined, though it’s likely that Blood Origins, a previously announced spinoff set more than 1,000 years prior to Geralt’s story, would fall under this banner. While this means Henry Cavill won’t be making an appearance in the show, James Bond and Star Trek: Discovery actor Michelle Yeoh was recently confirmed to have joined the cast, the most high-profile addition to date.

Likewise, Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film centered around Geralt’s friend and mentor Vesemir, is due to make its debut next month and follows the monster hunter (no, not that one) during his earlier years, long before the so-called Butcher of Blaviken would enter the scene. What comes next is anyone’s guess, of course, but if Netflix is truly planning on establishing an extended universe based on the aforementioned Polish author’s works, it would essentially have free rein to explore whatever corner of the mythos it desired.

With The Witcher Season 2 scheduled to drop this holiday season, fans could potentially get the first official tease of this new initiative or even sooner, depending on how far along the production process a so-called Witcherverse already is. As always, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any further developments, but in the meantime, let us know what you make of this news in the usual place below!