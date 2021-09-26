Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman had spent decades lingering in development hell, but Netflix have finally managed to make it a reality. Countless feature film versions have stalled over the years, but the episodic series with Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg as showrunner wrapped shooting during the summer, and is now deep in post-production.

Those mourning the end of Lucifer don’t have too long to wait for their next Gaiman fix, and yesterday’s TUDUM event revealed the first footage from The Sandman. Even if you’re not familiar with the source material in the slightest, the teaser was brimming with atmosphere, hinting that it stands every chance of becoming the next fantasy obsession for subscribers everywhere.

Following on from the debut footage, the streamer has now unveiled a series of ominous character posters from The Sandman, which you can check out below.

Netflix Unveils Ominous Character Posters For The Sandman 1 of 7

The Sandman opens in 1916 with Tom Sturridge’s Dream, the king of stories and one of seven beings known as the Endless, being captured and imprisoned during a ritual. A century later he escapes, and sets out to restore order to his kingdom. The stacked ensemble also features Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Kirby Howeel-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt and many more, but as of yet no release date has been confirmed.