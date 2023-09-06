Home Anime

Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ embracing a long-established manga trope is a cheekier nod than you may realize

'One Piece' is really sticking with the manga/anime format, and fans are loving it.

Iñaki Godoy as Luffy in 'One Piece'.
Photo via Netflix

When it comes to manga and anime, especially the fantasy side of it all, there are many places we have to suspend our disbelief in order for it to work. Anime like One Piece very much falls into this category, and though the story has plenty of unique details, it does do one thing that is very commonly found across many anime of a similar genre, and the live-action has opted to keep it in too.

One of the biggest tropes found in fantasy manga/anime is the need for characters to call out their moves in the middle of a fight, which in real life would be a horrendous fighting method as it tells your opponent what you are about to do, allowing them to counter it. One Piece has many of its own, and, given just how daft the series can be, some of them are pretty out there.

Our protagonist Luffy, shouts out many that are related to his rubbery-like body. One such attack is Gomu Gomu no Pistol (ゴムゴムの銃ピストル) which literally translates to Rubber Rubber Pistol/Gun. When adapted for live-action, many anime drop this trope as it can often slow down the action scenes, but the One Piece live-action opted to keep it in, with one key exception.

The Netflix adaption has been one of the best-received live-action adaptions of an anime in a long time. For many, this has to do with the fact that it kept much of the story’s heart and silliness, never taking itself too seriously paying homage to the anime as a whole rather than cherry-picking. The characters call out their moves and the fight scenes are over the top and crazy, which we love to see from such a fun, energetic series. The exception then, comes in the form of Zoro, a character who, in the manga, is the biggest culprit for calling out his moves, with some ridiculously long names, but in the live-action prefers to just attack his opponents straight on.

Over on Reddit an OP started a conversation on this topic, asking fellow fans what they thought.

How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
by u/WhiteRidgeForest in OnePiece

This user doesn’t care what other people say, in the One Piece world this is right.

Comment
by u/Monkster96 from discussion How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
in OnePiece

This could serve as a gateway for non-anime fans, or Western audiences in general, to get on board with this style of storytelling.

Comment
by u/Jix_Omiya from discussion How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
in OnePiece

Many are very on board with Zoro not calling out his attacks, especially given how weird they would sound in English.

Comment
by u/ImJustPassinBy from discussion How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
in OnePiece

There are other difficulties as well, which this user points out.

Comment
by u/Commercial-Ad3215 from discussion How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
in OnePiece

Another shared one of Zoro’s infamously long attack names, and honestly… this could potentially slow down the pacing. Just a little.

Comment
by u/UlteriorMotive66 from discussion How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
in OnePiece

Being self-aware also helps in getting the gag across.

Comment
by u/jster31 from discussion How do you feel about "All great fighters call out their finishing moves" in the live action series?
in OnePiece

Whether you like it or not, it appears to be a part of the live-action just as much as it is in the anime and manga. Let’s all just revel then in the silliness of One Piece.

Laura Pollacco
About the author

Laura Pollacco

Laura Pollacco is Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered and has been deep diving into entertainment news for almost a full year. After graduating with a degree in Fashion Photography from Falmouth University, Laura moved to Japan, then back to England, and now back to Japan. She doesn't watch as much anime as she would like but keeps up to date with all things Marvel and 'Lord of the Rings'. She also writes about Japanese culture for various Tokyo-based publications.