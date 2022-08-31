New ‘Andor’ poster raises the hype for rebellious incoming ‘Star Wars’ series

Now that September is officially almost here, we’ve got just a few more weeks to go until the latest Star Wars series kicks off on Disney Plus. And this one is set to be a little different than most. Taking place prior to the events of Rogue One (yes, it’s a prequel to a prequel), Andor sees Diego Luna reprise his role as Rebel spy Cassian Andor as the series uncovers the true story of how the Rebellion against the Empire began.

To raise the hype even higher, a new poster has been officially unveiled on Twitter which highlights the titular anti-hero alongside the show’s A-list ensemble supporting cast, playing Rebel heroes and Imperial villains alike. Below Luna, the poster showcases Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, and Kyle Soller as Syril. Fans will also notice a couple of other returning faces from Rogue One in addition to Luna. Namely, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Check out the poster below:

While The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi arguably coasted by on nostalgia in many ways, Andor is set to deliver a fresh take on the sci-fi saga, with Luna calling it the “most grounded” Star Wars story we’ve ever had. Meanwhile, showrunner Tony Gilroy — who previously helmed the reshoots on Rogue One — has revealed he intends for Andor to be the perfect “entry point” for those who maybe aren’t fans of the franchise yet.

From what we’ve seen so far, Andor certainly seems to lean into the complexities of the galaxy’s political situation more than we’ve ever seen before, promising to actually get into the fascinating nitty-gritty of how the Empire transformed the Republic into a totalitarian regime. At the same time, though, it’ll be rooted in its characters, with Luna indicating we’ll get answers to everything we wondered about Cassian in RO.

Andor gets the rebellion started on Disney Plus this Sept. 21.