New Anime Pokémon Evolutions Announced For Series’ 25th Anniversary

Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a whole new episodic adventure this fall. Pokémon Evolutions will premiere alongside the US release of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on Netflix, a sequel arc to Pokémon Journeys and the latest in the franchise’s mainline anime.

What is Evolutions?

Described as “a fresh perspective on some familiar locations,” Pokémon Evolutions looks to be an anthology series set across the franchise’s iconic locations. Each of the eight episodes is set in a new region, moving in reverse order of their introduction. Episode one, “The Champion,” takes place in Galar, while episode eight, “The Quest,” will conclude in Red & Blue‘s OG Kanto.

While we don’t have any plot details, legendary Pokémon and fan-favorite characters like Lillie make striking appearances in the gorgeous trailer released today.

Pokémon Evolution is a part of Pokémon25, the official celebration of the IP’s anniversary. The occasion has been marked by festivities such as celebrity collaborations, spin-off games like Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Unite, and the announcement of the forthcoming Sinnoh remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming to Switch this fall.

The first four episodes of Pokémon Evolutions will premiere every other Thursday beginning September 9, while the latter four will air weekly from December 2. The episodes will be uploaded to Pokémon TV and the Pokémon YouTube channel.