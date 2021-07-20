New Anime Series Beats One Piece As Top Airing Anime On MyAnimeList

A new anime from 2021’s spring season is contending with long-running hits, displacing shonen juggernaut One Piece on the anime world’s most popular stats-tracking website.

Fumetsu no Anata e, or To Your Eternity, is the first place anime on MyAnimeList’s Top Airing chart. Halfway through its first season, the show has become the 68th highest ranked anime of all time on the site.

MyAnimeList uses a weighted score to calculate user reviews and input. One Piece, having aired for over two decades longer than To Your Eternity, has a score of 8.57 on the site. To Your Eternity has 8.60.

About the show

To Your Eternity is a fantasy story about an immortal orb that observes and intervenes on behalf of children struggling to survive in the arctic. Despite the outlandish premise, the anime has received immense praise from viewers as a “journey filled with both joy and pain,” as one MyAnimeList reviewer notes.

The show is an adaptation of Yoshitoki Ōima’s manga of the same name, published in Weekly Shōnen Magazine. Her previous manga, Koe no Katachi (A Silent Voice), also saw chart-topping success with a cinematic adaptation directed by Naoko Yamada in 2016. To Your Eternity is directed by Naruto alumni Murata Masahiko and written by Shinzō Fujita at studio Brain’s Base, whose previous works includes Baccano! and Durarara.

While To Your Eternity remains #1 on the most popular anime-tracking website, the series faces a far more contentious battle on MyAnimeList’s alternatives. The series was the top trending airing show on AniList this morning, but One Piece has since regained the lead at second as of publication, with Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken 2nd Season Part 2 at first. Meanwhile, on popular recommendation site Kitsu, the show only comes in at #11, while One Piece sits at the top.

Neither of these sites make their ranking system public, but all three sources factor in user popularity and input to decide their rankings.

14 subtitled episodes for To Your Eternity have been released on Crunchyroll since April, as several dubs follow a few weeks behind the release schedule. The series is slated to run a standard 26 episodes with new releases on Monday’s.