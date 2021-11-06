Eternals may be dominating the headlines and the conversation, but let’s not forget that we’re just two and a half weeks away from even more Marvel Cinematic Universe content, with Hawkeye marking the fifth Disney Plus exclusive of the year.

Following in the footsteps of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, the latest episodic offering from the world’s biggest franchise is taking another detour into fresh genre territory, dropping Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop into the middle of a fun-filled festive adventure.

A new image from The Lowdown magazine reveals the central duo and their faithful canine companion Lucky the Pizza Dog, who clearly didn’t get the memo about maintaining a stoic expression, which you can see below.

New Hawkeye Image Reveals The Two Archers And Their Dog

Having spent a decade as a steadfastly second-tier character, it’s about time Renner got the chance to step into the spotlight and take top billing in an MCU project, even if all of the signs point to Steinfeld eventually supplanting him as the superhero saga’s resident expert archer. Hawkeye comes to Disney Plus on November 24 with a bumper two-episode premiere, where it promises to be appointment viewing for fans the world over.