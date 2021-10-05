Warner Bros. and DC Films have been desperate to do something with comic book cult favorite Lobo for well over a decade, but the companies just can’t seem to drag the intergalactic bounty hunter out of development hell.

Guy Ritchie was once attached to helm a feature film outing for the character, before he dropped out and was replaced by Brad Peyton, who was eying his Journey 2: The Mysterious Island leading man Dwayne Johnson for the title role. Michael Bay was even circling the project at one stage, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Dave Bautista have both voiced their desires to play the part at different stages.

Emmett J. Scanlan was additionally set for a live-action spinoff series before Krypton was canceled, with new images on LinkedIn revealing how the scrapped HBO Max animated show Lobo and Crush that was being overseen by Olan Rogers could have looked, which you can see below.

New Photos Reveal HBO Max's Canceled Lobo Series 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s never been explained why Lobo and Crush was canceled, but it’s a strange call on WarnerMedia’s part when original animated content is set to play a huge part in the platform’s expansion. Harley Quinn, Young Justice, Batman: Caped Crusader, My Adventures with Superman and more are all in the works, and a new episodic adventure focusing on an antihero like Lobo would have generated plenty of interest.