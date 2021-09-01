“No One Has Escaped Justice.’ Says Lanisha Cole, Actress That Sued Mike Richards

With Mike Richards now fired from both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, it looks like many who were involved in the situation want to chime in. Show legend James Holhauzer absolutely tore into the once executive producer and now one of the models that sued him back in 2011 has joined the fray.

Allegations from Shane Stirling, Brandi Cochran, and Lanisha Cole all resurfaced during Richards’ brief time as host of the show. Cole’s personal lawsuit alleged that Richards, “began to treat [her] differently” than the show’s other models after engaging in a close personal relationship with another model.

In an Instagram story, Cole read out a quote for fans, adding in the text “Watching it play out in real-time.. It’s a beautiful day! Miss you guys,” as a comment.

“Every action has equal and opposite reaction. This is law of the universe and spares none. Wrong done and injustice inflicted is paid back in the same coin. No one has escaped justice of the universe. It is only a matter of time.”

With Mike Richards no longer able to host and Mayim Bialik under fire for her own previous actions, fans have been left wondering who will become the permanent host of Jeopardy!. With everyone from Ru Paul to YouTuber Mat Pat throwing their hats into the ring, it’s currently anybody’s guess.