‘Not the ending that we had in mind’: An acclaimed series canceled right after its season finale, causing instant and wide-ranging fury

Even with writers and actors remaining on strike, networks and streaming services are happy to continue confirming that creatives will be forced to look for work whenever the picket lines are eventually vacated, with Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty the latest to be added to the cancellation pile.

What makes it even more shocking is that the news came completely out of the blue to viewers, with the announcement being made shortly after the season 2 finale had aired, which of course has turned out to be the end of the road in general. Taking to social media shortly afterwards, co-creator and MonsterVerse regular Max Borenstein admitted that this wasn’t how he was hoping things would go down.

Screenshot via HBO

Not the ending that we had in mind.

But nothing but gratitude and love. #winningtime — Max Borenstein (@MAXBORENSTEIN) September 18, 2023

Admittedly, ratings hardly placed Winning Time among the upper echelons of HBO originals in terms of popularity, but despite coming in for criticism from several of its real-life subject for creative and artistic license, its two-season average of 85 and 88 percent from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes underlined that it was an expertly-crafted, impeccably-acted, and altogether acclaimed show.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean a thing if not enough folks are watching, but looking at how outrage and indignity has already swept the online sphere once it was revealed out of the blue that Winning Time is done permanently, you can expect the requisite petitions, campaigns, and hashtags to begin gathering steam imminently.

At the end of the day, though, the chances of salvation are exceedingly slim for the popular period piece.